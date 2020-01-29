Frederick C. Weisbach, Jr., 84, of Leola, gained his angels wings with his daughter by his side on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Conestoga View. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frederick, Sr. and Helen Smith Weisbach.
A 1954 McCaskey graduate, he started his career as a machinist with Schwalm Watch and RCA. In 1967, he helped design and build a truck camper which became Sunline Coach Company. In 1989, he along with Bill Caci founded Diane's Deli and Catering. He retired in 2000 as an engineer for Ernst Hoffman, Inc.
His survivors include: his loving wife, Dona Chillas Weisbach, for 60 years in October; son, Doug and Raquel, Frackville; daughter, Diane and Pete, Leola; 5 grandchildren, Logan and Lara Weisbach, Nicholas, Nolan, and Marchella Caci; sister, Susie wife of Bruce Crothers, Aberdeen, MD. His son David preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank the staff at Conestoga View for their help with Fred and Dona, and Hospice and Community Care for their support and guidance.
The Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA 17540 with greeting time from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Memorials are welcomed to Zion Lutheran Church. FurmanFuneralHome.com
