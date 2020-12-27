Frederick C. Trout

Frederick "Fred" C. Trout, 69, of Stevens, PA passed away at home on Monday, December 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Tracey (Reedy) and Harry Trout. He enjoyed 39 years of marriage with his wife Deborah A. (Hehnly) Trout.
A graduate of Solanco High School, Fred recently retired from Pepperidge Farm. Prior to retiring from Pepperidge Farm he was employed for 30 years as a cycle counter at Armstrong World Industries. Fred enjoyed billiards and collecting coins and baseball cards. He was a sprint car racing fan and enjoyed watching his nephew, Heath Hehnly.
In addition to his wife Deb, Fred is survived by his two children: David Michael Trout and Jennifer Lynn Trout; sister, Nancy Elizabeth Waltz (Carl) and a brother, Harry "Sam" Trout.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at Mellinger Union Meeting House Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
