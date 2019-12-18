Frederick Cyrus Bowman, 83, formerly of Denver, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Cyrus L. and Mary M. (Hershberger) Bowman, and was the husband of Elaine (Hulshizer) Bowman.
Fred was a 6 year veteran of the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Lewis Hancock. He was a life-member of the Denver Fire Co. for over 50 years and served as treasurer from 1984 to 1999. He also served on the Denver Boro Zoning Board for a few years. He drove for Meals-on-Wheels for a number of years and enjoyed everything to do with trains, from model to full size.
Prior to his retirement, Fred was a toll booth worker for the PA Turnpike. He had also worked for the A.N. Wolf Co. in Denver.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by a daughter, Alissa, wife of Chad L. Sweigart of Denver; and a grandson, Jack Ryan Sweigart, at home.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10 to 11am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11am, with Chaplain Ed Dickel officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex. Military Honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions in Fred's memory may be made to Denver Fire Co., 425 Locust St., Denver, PA 17517 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
