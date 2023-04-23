Frederick B. (Fred) Lane

Frederick B. Lane (Fred) passed away on April 10, 2023. He was the husband of Rita Lane for 46 years. Born in Boston, MA on October 6, 1941, he was the son of George F. and Anna R. (Bowley) Lane.
The family moved to Mount Joy and Lancaster during Fred's elementary years. He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1959, and then from Elizabethtown University in 1964 with a degree in business. His Master's Degree and other post graduate courses were earned from Shippensburg University and Johns Hopkins University.
Fred had an exemplary business career in the area of worldwide procurement that culminated in the formation of his own company in the 1990s. He was president, CEO and CFO of Mfg. Partners, Inc. until 2019 when he closed the business and retired.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas F. Lane and George E. Lane.
He is survived by Rita and five daughters; Susan E. Loney (Michael), Karen L. Scepansky (William), Mary A. Edmunds (Kevin), Jessica M. Scepansky (James), Paula M. Westerman (Nathan) and 12 grandchildren; Allison, Emily and Amelia Loney, Natalie and Nicholas Scepansky, Maia and Liam Edmunds, Ryan and Riley Scepansky, Hannah, Noah and Jacob Westerman. In addition, he is survived by a great-grandchild; Avery Edmunds.
Above all, Fred was devoted to his family and dogs and he loved to travel. He was loved immensely and will be missed greatly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lancaster in his name. Per his request, his funeral will be private.