Frederick A. Gundlach, 82, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at home.
He was born in Englewood, NJ to the late Frederick William and Ann (Rabosky) Gundlach and was the husband of Maryann (Pagersky) Gundlach with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Fred attended Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ephrata. A member of Cocalico Sportsman, he enjoyed skeet and trap shooting, woodworking, and fishing.
He was a licensed Master Plumber who had his own business. He retired from Union Carbide in New Jersey, where he worked as a pipefitter.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by 3 children, Frederick William Gundlach of Narita, Japan, Robert Joseph Gundlach and wife Susan of Florida, and Karen Ann Espinosa and husband William Donald of Denver; 3 grandchildren, Jordan of Florida, Caitlin and Kyle of Denver; a sister, Diane Hoffa and husband Dennis of Effort, and brother, Bruce Gundlach of Wind Gap.
Services are private with interment in the Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
