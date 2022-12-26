Frederick A. Fritz, 73, formerly of Akron, entered into eternity on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Promedica in Lancaster after a long illness. Born in Reading, Fred was the son of the late Agnew D. & Minnie I. (Mellinger) Fritz.
Fred grew up in Adamstown and was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1967. He worked for Dormakaba in Reamstown for 43 years. A man of faith, he was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Ephrata and enjoyed listening to gospel music. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies and the Reading Phillies.
Fred is survived by his sister, Elaine M. Edgerton of Lititz; two nieces and several great nieces and nephews.
Kindly omit flowers, condolences may be placed at www.goodfuneral.com to the family.
A viewing will be held on Fri., Dec. 30th from 12 to 1p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA and a memorial service will begin at 1p.m. at the funeral home. Fairview Cemetery in Shillington is his final resting place. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »