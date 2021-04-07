Frederick A. "Fred" Spittle, Jr., 82, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Frederick A. Spittle, Jr. and Anna (Cabey) Spittle. He was the loving husband of Cheryl (Smith) Spittle with whom he shared over 49 years of marriage.
He worked in the engineering field for many years as a technical buyer. Fred proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He had been an avid tennis player alongside his wife, enjoyed tinkering with cars, bicycling and also enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Meghan Moshier, wife of James of Salem, VA, Lauren Bowlby, wife of John David of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Matthew, Caleb, Jade, Collin and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Collin F. Spittle and five siblings, Lorraine, Barbara, Diane, Jacqueline and Teddy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to Billy Graham Evangelical Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or Westminster Presbyterian Church Missions at the above church address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com