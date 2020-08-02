Frederic W. Hamor, 88, of Lancaster, formerly of Landisville, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2020 of natural causes. He had been under the care of a physician. Fred was born in Altoona, PA. His parents were the late Walter Atkinson Hamor and Clara Elizabeth (Kienzle) Hamor. He was married for 59 years to the late Louise Glassmyer Hamor, who passed away in 2012.
Fred grew up in Tyrone, PA, graduated from Tyrone High School, Class of 1949, and was forever proud of being part of the Tyrone Golden Eagles' championship football team that year. He and Louise attended Juniata College. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Staten Island, NY.
Fred and Louise moved to Lancaster County in 1955, settling in Landisville, but he never forgot his ties to Tyrone. He stayed in contact with his classmates and attended many football games, reunions and events to keep in touch with his Tyrone friends.
He worked for RCA, Lancaster County National Bank, and then became a partner in American Seed Co., as Sales Manager until its closure. He then worked for various direct sales companies, selling advertising specialties, retiring from Adprint, Inc. earlier this year.
Fred participated in multiple sports throughout his years including slow-pitch softball, basketball, volleyball, tennis and golf. He was a Life Member of Optimist International, and a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Landisville.
He was predeceased by his wife, Louise, his brother, Edward, and his sister-in-law, Helen.
Fred is survived by his daughters, Bethany J. Birchall (William), Holtwood; Kathryn C. Miller (Terry), Manheim; Frederica L. Hamor, South Williamsport; grandchildren Michael Miller (fiancé of Jessie Davis), Lafayette, CO; Lindsay (Miller) Sgro (Alessandro), Lancaster; Griffin Brown, South Williamsport; Carmen Claire Brown, Fort Mill, SC; ‘Bubs' Sgro, soon-to-arrive first great-grandchild; brother Robert Hamor (Helen), Lancaster and nieces and nephews Robert, Kyra, Erin, Jennifer, and Yvette; sister-in-law Dolores Hamor (Edward), Rohnert Park, CA and nieces, Kelly and Erin.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no celebration of Fred's life at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a date later this year.
If desired, please send contributions in Fred's memory to Tyrone Historical Society, P.O. Box 1850, Tyrone, PA 16686. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia
