Frederic S. "Fred" Julius, Jr., DVM, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born July 6, 1939, he was the son of the late Frederic S. Julius, Sr. and Ada G. (Groff) Julius. He was married to Marcia A. (Farrell) Julius on March 25, 1972.
Fred grew up in Manheim Township and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy. He went on to receive his BS Degree from Penn State University and his DVM from Kansas State University.
He had a general practice in Western Kansas before going to work for Cornell University as a field veterinarian.
In addition to his wife of over 50 years, he is survived by a sister, Patricia McGonegal, married to William, of Connecticut. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Linton Brooks, of Virginia, as well as Fred's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Julius and a sister, Barbara Brooks.
A Memorial Service will begin promptly at 2 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543 with Pastor Brian Farling officiating. Private interment will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
