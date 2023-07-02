Freda P. Andreadis, 78, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at home. Born Sunday, September 10, 1944 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William Leo and Grace Ann (Garcia) Salzman.
Freda graduated from Hempfield High School in 1963 and Lancaster City School of Nursing as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1965. She had a long career as a private duty nurse as well as working in several area healthcare facilities. She was an avid wrestling fan, especially Three Legacies Wrestling. What she loved most was spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter Star Rae Salzman-Kelley of Mount Joy; two grandsons: T. Shawn Kelley II and William G. Kelley; three great grandchildren: Timmy, Leelyn and Jordan; a brother William Leo Salzman, Jr. (Bonnie); a sister Sherry Ann Salzman and a close friend, Harry E. Steele.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547 from 2:00-4:00 PM. A celebration of Freda's life will be held at a later date.
If desired, contributions may be made to Three Legacies Wrestling by calling (717) 283-3168 directly.
