Fred W. Martin, age 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. He was the husband of the late Miriam H. Myer Martin who died September 5, 2021. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Warren and Dorothy Denlinger Martin.
He was a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School. Fred was a member of Grace Point Church, formerly known as Paradise Mennonite where he pastored from 1975 to 2002. He was a life-long dairy farmer until he retired and was currently working at Zimmerman's Hardware in Strasburg. He enjoyed puzzles, gardening, camping and spending time with his family.
Surviving are 3 children: Darrell husband of Nyla Ebersole Martin of Lancaster, Patti wife of Jim Metzler of Quarryville, Roger husband of Rhoda Fisher Martin of Lancaster, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will take place in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Goodword Partnership, PO Box 24104, Minneapolis, MN 55424 or AIIA Institute, PO Box 262, Monson, ME 04464. shiveryfuneralhome.com