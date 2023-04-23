Fred W. Linton, Jr., 75, of Kirkwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2023. A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Fred, Sr. and Mary (Rohrer) Linton. He and his wife, Deborah (Chapman) Linton, were married for 51 years. Those who knew him well, called him Freddie.
Fred was a graduate of Solanco High School and Delaware Valley College. His love of agriculture led to a career in farming, specializing in crops and beef cattle. Upon his father's retirement, he continued the role of local salesperson for Pioneer Seed Corn. He also raised and sold livestock through Linton Show Cattle with his son, Brad.
Freddie never met a stranger. He would speak with you like he knew you for years. He was a people person and enjoyed serving others within the community. Through high school and beyond, he was treasurer for the Class of 1965. He was active within the Lancaster County 4-H Beef Club and the Solanco Community Fair Association, where he served as director. Fred also served on the Colerain Township Board. On Tuesday mornings, you could always find him assisting with the Kirkwood Hay Auction. His greatest joys were being with family and friends and supporting others with his knowledge of farming and cattle.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Stacey, wife of Sean Denison; Brad, husband of Jeana (Welsh) Linton; grandchildren: Sydney Denison, Bruin Linton, and Jayden, Jackson, and Jace Allen. He is survived by two sisters: Arlene Hastings and Rose Marie Moore and his loyal dog, Gus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marianne (Linton) Walter.
A service celebrating Fred's life will take place at Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. The family will greet friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will follow in the Union Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contribution may be made to the Solanco Fair Assoc., P.O. Box 4, Quarryville, PA 17566.
