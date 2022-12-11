Fred W. Dougherty, aka Doc, of Ephrata, PA passed away on December 9, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on April 29, 1938 in New Holland, PA to Robert and Anna Dougherty. He graduated from Governor Mifflin High School and received the rest of his education in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served from 1960 - 1964 in Biloxi, MS, where he met Jeri, his wife of 60 years. Fred later entered the field of computer science, working and teaching until his retirement from Lockheed Martin as a Data Base Administrator in 2001.
He was an avid outdoorsman since childhood and enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing. Fred loved listening to music, and singing in the choir and serving as a deacon at St. Stephen's Church. A perfect evening included family and friends, shepherd's pie, and a pint of Guinness. He is survived by his devoted wife Geraldine Scovel Dougherty, his loving daughter Kathleen Dougherty, and his brother Robert Spotts and wife Alice, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 14, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland, PA, followed by a service, fellowship and luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, or any Veterans' support organization. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.