Fred T. Young, Jr. transitioned peacefully to his final home on July 20, 2019, surrounded by his children. Fred enjoyed the simple things in life: fishing, boating, hunting, water & snow skiing and motorcycling. An athlete at Solanco and beyond, he enjoyed watching football and baseball later in life. He served in the Army. Fred loved animals and owned a dog most of his life. More recently he enjoyed interacting with his neighbors' farm animals. He was a machinist by trade and was able to build and repair most anything in his home and shop.
Fred, resident of East Lampeter Township, was 85. He was the son of the late Fred T. Young, Sr. and the late Esther Grubb. He is survived by siblings: Linda Lyall (Walter); George Young (Barbara); Charles Young; and Michael Young (half-brother). He is also survived by his son, Fred T. Young, III and daughter, Deborah Denlinger (John). He has five grandchildren, Jenelle Young, William Castor (step grandson), Jeremiah Denlinger (Kristine), Jonalyn Denlinger (Jon), and Julie Bushong (Tyler). He has five great-grandchildren: Isaac, Lucas, Mila and Lydiana Denlinger and Jackson Bushong. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation from 10 am – 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27th at the Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. A service of remembering will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Mennonite Disaster Service to help purchase materials to rebuild and repair homes damaged by natural disasters https://mds.mennonite.net
