Fred R. Hackman, 89, of Willow Street PA, a crane operator and excavating contractor passed away on April 17, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1960 and discharged as Corporal.
He is survived by his companion, Doris Burk, three daughters: Donna Ryan, Shirley Atherton and Kelly Ross, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at DeBordSnyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602
