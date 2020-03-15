Fred M. Van Gaasbeek, 97, formerly of New York City and Bedminster, New Jersey, died at Lakeside at Willow Valley Retirement Community on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jane Van Gaasbeek.
Fred was a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps, an architect who practiced for over 50 years in the New York City area, a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. As vice president of Welton Becket and Associates, he was responsible for several major urban redevelopments most notably the award- winning Worcester Center in Worcester, Massachusetts and the downtown plan for Richmond, Virginia.
After retirement at the age of 81, Fred continued practicing and learning about architecture by donating his services to several non-profits and attending architecture tours and lectures. He also loved reading, organ music, arguing politics, travel and the railroads. His travels included celebrating his 92nd birthday with a trip to Belgium and Holland, a train trip across Canada the following year, and local trips to family and friends.
Born in Bronx and raised in Queens, NY, and Valley Stream, NY, Fred was the son of the late Frederick Collins Van Gaasbeek and Doris Augusta (Cunningham) Van Gaasbeek. He was Presbyterian.
Fred is survived by a son, David married to Carol (Bowman) Van Gaasbeek of Ohio, a daughter, Jane married to Thomas Didona of Connecticut, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and several nieces and a nephew. He is also survived by his friend and companion, Lynette Olson. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James and George Van Gaasbeek and two nieces.
Private Interment took place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A future Memorial Service this Summer will be announced.
Kindly omit flowers. Please consider sending a contribution in Fred's memory to Willow Valley Fellowship Fund, 300 Willow Valley Lake's Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »