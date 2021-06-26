Fred M. Stauffer, 78, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home.
He was born in Stevens to the late Phares S. and Virginia (Martin) Stauffer.
He was a member of Carpenter's Community Church.
Fred was a welder for New Holland Machine. He enjoyed gardening, reading and his cars. He especially loved collecting things.
Fred is survived by seven siblings, Elaine, wife of the late Vincent Ziolkowski, Janet Roberts, Shannon M. Stauffer, Parke, husband of Debra Stauffer, Juanita, wife of Richard Seibert, Lorna, wife of Richard McAlevy and Conrad A. Stauffer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell M. Stauffer and a sister, Thalia J. Stauffer.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 2 to 4 PM at the Carpenter Community Church, 378 Glenbrook Road, Talmage, followed by funeral services at 4:00 PM with Pastor Samuel Mwangi officiating. Interment will be private in Carpenter Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred's memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.