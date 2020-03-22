Fred M. Garber, 71, of Elizabethtown, PA died peacefully at home on March 20, 2020. Born in West Donegal Township, he was the son of the late Parke and Mildred Miller Garber. He married Linda Stoner in 1969 and celebrated their 50th anniversary in September 2019.
After graduating from Lancaster Mennonite School, Fred began farming with his father on the family farm. In 1983, he was called to pastor at Bossler Mennonite Church, a role he faithfully filled for 35 years. Fred's love for Jesus was expressed in more than just his pastoring, as he found countless ways to live out his faith by blessing those around him. He was involved in Love Inc., local ministeriums, Kraybill Mennonite School, police chaplaincy, and the Etown public school buddy program. Generous to the core with his time, finances, and other resources, he deeply touched many lives.
Fred's greatest passion was Jesus, but he was extremely enthusiastic about many other things as well. He loved to serve and bless his wife Linda, and was deeply invested in the lives of his children and grandchildren, attending many of their activities. He relished the week of vacation each year with his family, where wonderful memories were made. Fred remained interested in farming throughout his life and looked forward to strawberry-picking season. He enjoyed following the Philadelphia Eagles and playing board games, especially Ticket to Ride with its many versions.
Fred's passion, generosity, optimistic outlook, and deep faith in God made him a true joy to be around. He loved deeply, and was deeply loved by many people. He will truly be missed.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his three children: Melanie, married to James Nell of Bainbridge, Melissa, married to Nevin Hurst of East Earl, and Derrick, married to Jen Dilcher of Mohnton, 10 grandchildren: Andrew, Owen, and Zachary Nell, Emma, Alarie, Madalyn, and Paul Hurst, Chloe, Ava, and Brennan Garber, and 7 siblings: Hazel Charles, Joyce Shultz, Faye Yoder, Dale Garber, Grace Hollinger, Dawn Meck, and Violet Miller.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date to celebrate Fred's life and his reaching his final destination.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. 717-367-1543
A living tribute »