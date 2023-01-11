Fred L. Ward

Fred Lee Ward, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was the husband of Nancy Arborleda Ward, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Born in Oklahoma City, OK, he was the son of the late Herman C. and Ruth Holdeman Ward.
Fred had worked as a Budget Manager for Rocketdyne, Litton Industries, and ITT Gilfillan Corporation, retiring in 1993.
In his youth, he enjoyed playing basketball, jogging, and running track. He donated 64 pints of blood over his lifetime, something of which he was very proud. His hobbies included fixing and landscaping his home, taking care of his cars, and taking long rides where he would discover new back roads in Lancaster County. He enjoyed watching TV and reading, walking, and talking with people. He enjoyed being a good neighbor and, with that, volunteering in the City of Lancaster on the Planning Commission and Traffic and Zoning Committees.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children: Randall Ward, married to Cheryl Ward, of CO; Bryan Ward, married to Karen Ward, of DE; Carolyn Miller, married to Jeffrey Miller, of Strasburg, PA; Christopher James Ward of CA; Amanda Diaz, married to Gerardo Diaz, of Lancaster, PA; and Emily Ward of Lancaster, PA; his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, his sister, Ida Fay Riddle of TX, and many relatives in the United States and Ecuador. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne and Paul Ward, and his brother-in-law, HM "Red" Riddle.
Friends will be received by Fred's family on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA from 1-2 PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 PM. The service will be livestreamed; please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com and click on Mr. Ward's obituary at 1:55 PM to view the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Fred's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com