Fred J. Smith, Sr., 93, of Columbia, passed away at home on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was the husband of the late Nancy Krow Smith with whom he was married 70 years until her death in 2018. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Clara Peters Smith.
Fred retired in 1993 after 45 years of service from PP&L where he worked as a lineman. Fred was a veteran of the Korean War in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. In addition, he belonged to the Catholic War Veterans Post 1306; American Legion Post 372; Amvets Post 153; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2435; Foresters of America Susquehanna Court 235; Columbia Fish and Game Association and the Columbia Fraternal Association.
He is survived by two sons, Steven M. Smith (Dee); Fred J. Smith, Jr. (Susan); seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The last of his immediate family he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles J., Paul J., Sara Anne Goodhart and Mary Lou Jones.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
