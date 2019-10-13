Fred J. Howard, Jr., 89, of Columbia passed away on October 9th, 2019. He was born in Wattsville, AL to the late Gully and Rachael Howard. Fred proudly served in the United States Army and retired from Armstrong Flooring. He treasured traveling with his family. Fred also enjoyed tending his garden and was a faithful member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.
Fred leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Bernice Howard of Columbia; four children, Denise Howard of Houston, TX, Fred R., husband of Bobbie Joe Howard of Lancaster, Neil Howard of the Bronx, NY, James Howard of Columbia; five grandchildren, Matthew Howard, Tiffany Howard-Kreider, Nichole Caban, Leineal Howard, Lashaya Williams; his great-grandchildren, Jahlil Howard, Aidan Kreider, Brianna, Elijah, and Zion Caban; a sister-in-law Marie Bessick and her daughter Sherlynn Bessick; several nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings.
Public visitation for Fred will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October, 15th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. He will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 222 S. 5th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville,