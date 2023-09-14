Fred J. Hess, 81, of Akron, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Lancaster to the late G. Earl Hess and Rita (Gessner) Eshbach and was the companion Joetta Henry for 39 years. Fred was raised by his mother and stepfather, the late Henry Eshbach.
During his working years, Fred worked as a truck driver for P.A.S. Small Trucking in York, and he worked for Lancaster County, delivering voting machines. Fred was also the owner and operator of Rock Hill Hotel until he sold it. Following his retirement, Fred worked with Miller Auto Sales.
Fred was a member at the Oregon United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of both the Millersville and Lititz VFW. Fred served his country in the Army after the Korean War. He spent many happy years camping and boating in Perryville, MD.
In addition to Joetta, Fred is survived by her children, Jolene, wife of Rick Harrison, Tina, wife of Clair Groff; her grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin, and Laura Harrison; a brother, Harry K. Eshbach of Lancaster; three sisters, Helen A., wife of Rick Shaub of Lancaster, Mary K. Eshbach of Lititz, and Yvonne M, wife of Kevin Kranv of California.
A viewing will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Oregon Community United Methodist Church, 1214 Creek Road, Lititz, followed by his funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jason Perkowski officiating. Interment will take place in the Oregon Community UM Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Fred's memory may be made to Oregon Community Methodist Church, 1214 Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
