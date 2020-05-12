Fred Henry Hummel, 97, of Luther Acres, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
He was the son of the late Frederick and Anna (Schuh) Hummel and was the husband of the late Lenore F. (Flickinger) Hummel who passed away September 24, 2018.
Fred graduated from Ephrata High School in 1944 and then served two years in the U.S. Navy 79th Seabees in the south pacific area during World War II. He then went to Wyomissing Polytech and worked for the Ephrata Manufacturing Co. as a patternmaker until he retired.
He was a member of Trintity Luther Church in Ephrata. He was also a lifetime member if the Ephrata Amvets Post #136, Cloister Post #429, American Legion, Cocalico Post #3376 VFW and the retired Seabees of America.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Trudy, wife of Bruce Shaner of Ephrata.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Minnich of Ephrata.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred's memory may be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
