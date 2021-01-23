Fred H. Wissler, 88, of Brethren Village Retirement Community, formerly of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at LGH. Born in Millersville, he was the son of the late C. Ivan and Freda Holbein Wissler. He was married 65 years to Patricia Carpenter Wissler.
Fred was a retired high school teacher at Ephrata High School. He also was an Earl Twp. Supervisor and owned and operated The American Golf Course, New Holland. A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of the New Holland United Methodist Church.
He is also survived by: four children, Scott Wissler, Lancaster, Michael Wissler, Emmaus, Suzanne Stanley (Greg), East Earl, David Wissler (Kristal), New Holland; four grandchildren, Matthew, Kelli, Ryan, Emma; two great-grandsons, Jaden and Kai.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be deeply missed.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Final Resting place: Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
