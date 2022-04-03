Fred G. Dochat, 93 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Homestead Village. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Christian G. and Catherine (Dorwart) Dochat. He shared 55 years of marriage with his beloved wife Barbara prior to her passing in 2018.
Fred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant. After his discharge, he worked for Armstrong World Industries for over 45 years as a technical specialist in the Physics Department. Fred also served as Judge of Elections for 20 years and he took pride in voting in every election for nearly 70 years, earning him a spot in the PA Voter HOF. In his free time, Fred enjoyed woodworking and gardening as well as following Penn State football. In his earlier years he was an avid bowler, and more recently he absolutely loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Fred is survived by his 2 children: Abby Lynn Henrie (John) and Christopher Todd Dochat (Ann); brother George Dochat (Evelyn), 5 grandchildren: Collin, Joelle, Cecilia, James Patrick, and Geoffrey; and 1 great-grandchild John Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Teresa Adkins.
A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM on Saturday, April 9th at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The service will begin at 11 AM with interment to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial donation in Fred's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Homestead Village Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle,
Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com