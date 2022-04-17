Fred E. Gordon, 89 of Manheim, passed away on April 9, 2022.
He was the son of the late Fred G. Gordon and Doris Harrington Gordon Heistand. He was the husband of the late Ethel M. Gordon.
Fred served his country during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Raybestos, Manheim after 40 years.
Surviving is a son, Terry E. husband of Cheryl Gordon of Ocean Pines, MD, a daughter, Cindy M. Geib of Manheim, two grandsons, Jamie E. husband of Heather Miller of Manheim, Terry E. Gordon, Jr. of Fleetwood, a step grandson, Ryan Smithson of Falls Church, Virginia and a step granddaughter, Jessica Smithson of Selbyville, DE and great grandchildren, Melinda Sue Miller of Manheim and Hannah and Wyatt Gordon of Lawton, OK and a step great grandson, Douglas Heller of Manheim.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Fred's memory to Hospice For All Seasons Foundation, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028 or to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.