Fred Andrew Wilburn, age 84 of Post Falls, ID, formerly of Lancaster County, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Kootenai Health, Coeur d'Alene, ID. He was the husband of Betty J. Arnold Wilburn. They shared a life together for over 44 years. Born in Maybeury, WV, he was the son of the late Marvin A. and Helen V. Hodges Wilburn.
Fred was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Post Falls, ID where he was part of the landscaping ministry and the security team.
The first 10 years of Fred's life the family lived in West Virginia. The family moved to Pennsylvania in 1946. He grew up in southern Lancaster County graduating from Solanco High School in 1955. He worked various jobs before leaving Pennsylvania in 1959 because of asthma health problems. Fred's plans were to move to Arizona but ended up in San Diego where he got a job with General Dynamics.
Beginning in 1964, Fred worked as a computer specialist and programmer for the Naval Ocean System Center at Point Loma, California where he received numerous awards for his programming. Fred wrote the payroll program that paid the entire navy department. He taught programming to new interns. Later in his career he advanced to the Satellite Communications Division where he was in charge of writing a secure "Top Secret" program for Naval Satellite Communications. He took pride in his work and went above and beyond what was required. He traveled often within the U.S. and abroad to military installations for communication presentations. He retired March, 1994. Fred was a member of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees).
Because of his love for classic cars he was involved in many aspects of restoration and the showing of these automobiles. He learned body restoration and painting by attending classes after his 1959 Ford Retractable was damaged by a person running a red light. Tragically he lost that car in a garage fire while attending a Solanco HS class reunion in Pennsylvania in 1975. He has done body work and painting on numerous cars as well and restoration of several. One that he was particularly proud of was a '58 Edsel that was used in the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Fred belonged to the International Ford Retractable Club.
Fred was also a proud member of the NRA.
Fred and his wife Betty enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motor home. They became "snow birds" in 2009, traveling to the east coast to visit family and friends. Their trips would take them through the southern states visiting "The Master's Builders," a group of retired Christian couples whose mission was "Raising Roofs for Christ." This group framed Grace Baptist Church in 2009, and became lifelong friends. These trips would continue to son Roddy and family for the Christmas Holidays. They would then spend several months in the San Diego area before returning to Post Falls in the spring.
Fred and Betty enjoyed having out of town guests where Fred would be "tour guide" taking them to all the places of interest.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children: Roddy husband of Samara Friedman Wilburn of Coeur d'Alene, ID (children: Braun of San Diego, CA, Dominic, Gaby, Bryce, Nicolas, Quinton, Toby), Beverly Wilburn of El Cajon, CA (children: Chris, Nicole, Kimberly), Kelly wife of Albert Stauffer of Ephrata (daughter Savanna), 5 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: Joyce Vykes of St. Augustine, FL, Shelby Sheaffer of Quarryville, Patricia Shaub of New Providence, Richard husband of Sandra Wilburn of Allentown, Eleanor Adkins of Murrells Inlet, SC, Deborah wife of Jack Miller of Lampeter and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Ronald and Dale Wilburn.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 6 at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Interment will be in Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
