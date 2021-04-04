Fred A. Wiegand, 61, of Manheim, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Wednesday, March 17 after battling cancer for two years. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Frederick and Lillian Wiegand. Fred was the loving husband to Marilyn Brubaker Wiegand, as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past September.
He was a custom home builder/renovator by trade and successfully ran Fred Wiegand Builder, Inc. for 39 years. His creative vision, eye for detail, quality craftsmanship and personalized approach turned clients into repeat customers and life-long friends.
Fred was passionate about loving and serving the Lord, his family, and others. He lived out his faith every day by valuing others, whether it was a friend or stranger. He had a heart for our farmers and for God's purposes to be fulfilled in our nation.
Fred greatly enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He was the biggest fan and supporter of his children & grandchildren's many endeavors. Many wonderful memories were made while participating in these activities with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six children: Philip husband of Jennifer Bechtold, Andrew husband of Crystal Good, Leanne wife of Azz-Eddine Ennouri, Rachelle wife of Jay Kollar, Renee wife of Caleb Patches, Lauree wife of Nathan High and eight grandchildren: Taylor, Flynn, Cohen, Charlotte, Jones, April, Ruby and Amira.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 PM, at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim. Live streaming will be available at https://vimeo.com/event/855250. Share your memories and stories of Fred with the family by sending an email to: marilynwie@aol.com
A living tribute »