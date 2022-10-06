Franz Singer after a very brave battle with Glioblastoma, peacefully passed at Mount Joy Hospice and moved into his eternal home Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Born on March 7, 1936 in Chester, Pennsylvania he was 86 years old. He was the loving husband of Doris E. Alger Singer and they were married for 62 years. He was the son of the late John and Claire Singer.
He is survived by sons: John A. Singer of Alaska, David E. Singer and wife Susan of Florida, and daughter Mary E. Hostetter and husband Jack, of Mount Joy, PA. He is loved by his grandchildren: Michael and Joshua Sechman; Clara, Adelle, and Marc Singer. His is survived by three brothers: Jon (Jack) Singer of Lancaster, PA; Donald Singer of Lebanon, PA; and Terry Singer of Lusby, Maryland.
Franz attended South Lebanon School, Henry Houck Jr. High, and Lebanon High School. He received his GED in the U.S. Army. He also attended Lebanon Valley College for self-improvement classes in Business Management and English Composition. He entered the Army in June 1995 and served at Fort Knox, KY., and Buedingen, Germany, and upon returning to the States, Indiantown Gap serving 4 years and 11 months, attaining the rank of Specialist 5th Class. While at Fort Knox, Franz attended the Fort Knox Armored School, studying small arms repair. In Germany he was the Arms Sergeant and later served as Chaplain's Assistant.
While stationed in Germany he visited his paternal grandmother and aunt from Nuremberg, Germany.
After attending Harrisburg Barber School and in 1961, Franz served his barber apprenticeship with John Binner, at his barber shop at 8th and Lehman St. Lebanon, PA.
In 1963 Franz opened Singer's Barber Shop and in 1966, moved down to Main Street opening at Four-Chair Shop, which later became known as The Hair Shack where the building also contained a few apartments.
In later years Franz was granted a certificate for completion of an accounting course. He also attended additional classes in women's haircutting, color, and perms as well as men's and women's hair pieces and wigs, acquiring a large following.
Franz continued to show a penchant for purchasing and managing rental properties in Hershey and Lebanon County and was instrumental in forming the Rental Property Owner's Association of Lebanon County (RPOA) serving as Administrator and Treasurer.
Franz later opened his second shop in the Palmyra Shopping Center, and later a third on Cumberland Street in Lebanon, where he also operated a gift store, Singer News and Gifts, and a restaurant, Lebanon Family Restaurant.
Franz also belonged to Hair International, an association for barbers and cosmetologists since 1962 and served in many leadership roles in the Lebanon Chapter as well as the state and then in the National Organization with offices in Charlotte, NC., having served as vice president and then as National President for 8 years.
He served on the Legislative council of Organized Barbers, which worked for better legislation for the profession. Franz was instrumental in organizing a move in the 80's to get legislators a bill to allow barbers and cosmetologists to work in the same shop together, first having to have a wall between them as they worked, but later the walls were taken down.
Franz was also a member of the Palmyra Area Recreation Association and oversaw the refreshment stand at the Palmyra Community Pool. He also volunteered at the old Youth for Christ Center in Palmyra. He oversaw the bowling alley and ice cream stand.
Franz liked wood working, collecting antiques, and camping. Since the children were very young, Franz and his wife, Doris spent a lot of time camping, having been on the west coast, Canada, and Mexico. Having a Bounder motor home since 1998, Franz was active in associated RV clubs; FMCA, and Bounders of America, and association with Motor Homes all across America which he served as National President for that group 4 years, then as Regional Vice President and most recently as Executive Vice President.
Having semi-retired at 62 in 1998, Franz began shutting down all his businesses except the Hair Shack in Palmyra and the rental properties. He fully retired from the hair business in 2015 and continued to manage real estate.
Franz loved Southern Gospel music, attending concerts in Florida and Gatlinburg, TN., while camping there. He loved attending the Gather Homecomings and later watching the Homecoming series on TV.
His two sisters; Barbara Springborn and Sharon Speakman as well as a grandson; Tyler M. Sechman predeceased him.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 3 PM at the Campbelltown United Methodist Church, 2760 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra, PA 17078, with Pastor Bill McNeal officiating. A time of viewing will be held from 2 PM until the start of the service. Burial with full military honors will be held at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Campbelltown UMC, P.O. Box 21 Campbelltown, PA 17010 or to the Brain Tumor Research at Penn State Health, Checks payable to: The Pennsylvania State University, In the memo: Brain Tumor Research-Dr. Aregawi, Glantz, or Zacharia. Address, Office of Development & Alumni Relations, Mail Code HS20, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115 P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com