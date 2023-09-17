Franz G. "Jody" Fifolt, 55, of Columbia, entered into rest on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at home, after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Kimberly A. Manuel Fifolt, with whom he celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on February 14, 2023. Jody was born in Lancaster, son of the late Joseph Fifolt and Annie Stogdale Newswanger. Jody was an avid Denver Broncos fan and spent his life helping others as a volunteer firefighter. He began his career as a firefighter with Liberty Fire Department, New Holland and continued at the Shawnee Fire Company, Columbia and the former Columbia Consolidated Fire Department where he served as Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Fire Chief and Trustee. He also headed a "Boot Drive" for fallen firefighters and received a Valor Award for saving an elderly man from his burning vehicle at an area restaurant. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Christopher Manuel, York; Patrick Manuel, Lancaster; Chelsey Manuel, partner of Rachel "Nascar" Jakus, Harrisburg and David "DJ" Brown, Columbia. Two sisters: Tamara Diane Fifolt, Florida and Veronika Fifolt, Minnesota. Numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by brothers: Anthony Stogdale, and Jojo Fifolt and his loving grandparents: Chip and Dottie Stogdale, by whom he was raised, and his mother-in-law: Eilene Widlake Manuel.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Jody Fifolt Memorial Fund, 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
