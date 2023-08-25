Franklyn A. Cover, 86, of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Brenda L. Moore Cover, to whom he was married for 42 years. He was born in Columbia, son of the late William J. and Gladys Edwards Cover, and his grandparents helped to raise him.
He was a Vice-President Industrial Engineer for Lancaster Malleable Company for 32 years, before retiring in 2001. Frank was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1955, a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a very active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Jaycees, and was a member and past president of Conestoga Foundrymen's Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Franklyn A., Jr., Michael, Lisa, Lynda, Cindy, and Gayle. Thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence and a sister, Mary Dale.
The Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sixth and Locust Streets, Columbia on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Richard A. Whitesel, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Columbia Food Bank, 340 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512 or the Margaret E. Moul Home, 2050 Barley Road, York, PA 17408. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com