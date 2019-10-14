Franklin W. Shirk, 85, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Fairmount Homes, after a lengthy illness.
He was the son of the late Joseph M. and Emma (Weber) Shirk and was the husband of the late Fannie L. (Zimmerman) Shirk who passed away in 1991.
A retired farmer and tool sharpener, Franklin was a member of Springville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
He is survived by eight children, Leon, husband of Erma (Oberholtzer) Shirk of Middleburg, Neil, husband of Elaine (Weaver) Shirk of Crab Orchard, KY, Nelson, husband of Darlene (Martin) Shirk of Denver, Wilma Shirk of Ephrata, Erla Mae, wife of Warren Burkholder of Loyal, WI, Eva Jane, wife of Melvin Martin of Reinholds, Ruth Ann, wife of Glenn Horst of Port Byron, NY, Verlin, husband of Erma (Weaver) Shirk of Manheim; 50 grandchildren and 110 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild; one great-grandchild; eight brothers and ten sisters. Franklin was the last to survive of his immediate family.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 8:45 am, at the Fellowship Center, with further services at 9:30 am, from Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Rd., Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.