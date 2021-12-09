Franklin Ray Kissinger, 58, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Dorothy (Gibble) of Clarksville, TN and the late Glenn Kissinger. He was employed as the maintenance supervisor for Skyline Homes in Leola, PA.
Franklin was a true master of everything mechanical or structural. He could fix anything from a motorcycle to a home.
He is survived by his daughters, Sasha (Jose) Garcia of Shillington, PA and Tawny Kissinger (Vernon Kurtz) of Ephrata, PA; his lovingly spoiled grandchildren: Cesc, Avi, Mikel, and Theo, and his siblings, Betty Tidwell, Glenn Kissinger, Jr., and Robert Kissinger. Franklin is predeceased by his sister, Denise Nissley.
The services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc, West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
A living tribute »