Franklin R. Yonce, 83 of Lancaster, passed on August 21, 2023 at home peacefully. He was the son of the late Albert and Mimie (Foglesong)Yonce.
He is survived by his wife Shirley (Westfall) Yonce with whom he would have celebrated 62 years of marriage this November. Daughters, Tammy Slaymaker & Kimberly Rinier; a sister Frances Sears, and a brother John Yonce. Four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He retired from Armstrong World Industries, and a lifetime member of the Strasburg Sportsman Club. In his spare time, his hobbies were hunting, mowing the yard and working in the garage.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Franklin's residence; a drop in from 1-4 PM on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
The family extends a Special thank you to Home Instead Senior Care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care., 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
