Franklin Matarazzo was welcomed into his heavenly home Sunday, October 10, 2021, with his wife of thirty-nine years, Judith Ruberton Matarazzo, by his side.
Frank was born in Reading, PA, the son of the late Salvatore and Bessie (Turrisi) Matarazzo in 1932. He graduated from St. Peter’s High, class of 1950; from Kutztown University with a BA in education; and earned his MA from Glassboro State College. He was an educator and administrator for 25 years in NJ before retiring and moving to Lititz, PA, with his wife.
Frank genuinely made a difference in the lives of his students, the teachers he supervised, and the families in the school community. After retiring, he continued in education as a supervisor of student teachers for Millersville University. It was his great pleasure to help young people as they prepared to enter the profession he loved.
Frank loved his country and served in the US Army. As a young soldier in the 1950’s, he served in LaRochelle, France. His stay in France would spark a love for travel that would last his lifetime. He and Judy traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Europe…but especially France. As God’s plan would have it, he married a French teacher and together, he and Judy, accompanied countless students to France to introduce them to the culture they both loved.
Frank was involved in the community as an ‘honorary Lioness.’ He volunteered his time at many charitable events sponsored by the Lititz Lioness Club, working alongside Judy.
Frank is survived by his sister, Concetta Hain, and his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Carole Matarazzo, all of Reading, PA. He was predeceased by his daughter Paula. He will be dearly missed by his three sisters-in-law, Marie Peterson of Black Mtn, NC, Nancy and Phyllis Ruberton of Hammonton, NJ.
Frank was a gentleman in every way! He loved life! His dream was to live to 100! He lived and loved well. Frank was very blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him; but his family and friends are rejoicing that Frank’s final travels took him home to a place of perfect peace, of no more pain and no more tears…a place of joy and love.
A Mass of Christian Burial Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:00 AM at the St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, followed by a visitation. Final commendation and farewell will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank’s honor may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.