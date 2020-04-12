Franklin Leroy Shreckengast, 67, of Palmyra, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Kirkwood, he was the son of the late Arlie W. Shreckengast and the late Carrie A. (Tyson) Blevins.
Franklin was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1971. After high school, he went on to be employed by Exide Battery, retiring with over 40 years of service.
Franklin had a passion for deer hunting, and he looked forward to going out each year for archery and rifle seasons. He also loved to take his grandsons fishing and spend time with them. Having a Native American heritage, Franklin was known to recreate Native American keepsakes.
He is survived by a son, Travis Lee Shreckengast, of Narvon; grandsons, Ryan and Austin Shreckengast; brother, Charles Blevins, of Holtwood; sister, June Knight and husband Michael, of Maryland; and a cousin, Rose Brown and husband Bob, of Palmyra. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Joan Weicksel.
As per Franklin's wishes, services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Franklin's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
