Franklin L. Smith, Jr., 73, of Elizabethtown, passed into God's eternal peace on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Paramount Senior Living Facility in Maytown.
Born in Hershey on April 1, 1948, he was the son of the late Franklin L. and Mary Alleman Smith, Sr.
Frank was a fork truck driver in the Labor Gang for 38 years at Hershey Foods.
He attended Hershey High School. Frank loved reinventing vehicles of any kind, country music, motorcycle rides, NASCAR, and playing golf with his old Hershey buddies. He loved messing around with his grandsons on his Kubota or their go cart. More than anything, Frank loved sitting on the front porch smoking his cigar watching the world go by with his sweet dog, Sadie.
Frank truly did have a "heart of gold" -always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Frank is survived by his wife and companion of 29 years, Susan A. McLucas Smith, a daughter, Lisa D. Otto (husband Doug) of Middletown, a son, Robert F. Smith of Harrisburg, a stepson, Scott M. Shearer (wife Melinda) of Mount Joy, a step daughter, Lisa M. Santiago (husband Israel) of Elizabethtown, sisters, Shirley Hableib, Doris Kepner, and Patricia Strine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren include, Jake Leggore (wife Katrina), Janelle Leggore, step grandchildren, Caleb and Colby Schmitt and Jacob Santiago. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Kenneth.
A casual celebration of life service will be held at Bright Hope Fellowship Church, 345 Deodate Road, Middletown, PA on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2 PM. Pizza and light refreshments will be served. Inurnment will be at a future date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com