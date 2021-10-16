Franklin L. Lane, 83, Lititz, PA, formerly of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Ashland, PA, March 15, 1938 the son of the late Franklin and Ethel (Tiley) Lane.
He graduated from Ashland High School. He received his bachelor’s degree at Kutztown University and his master’s degree at Temple University. He was a School Administrator for Philadelphia Public Schools. He last worked as an educator at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Philadelphia.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian (Davis) Lane. One brother, Nick Lane, Ashland.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Brock Cemetery, Ashland.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 13th and Market St., Ashland, Pa 17921 or Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, Suervisor
Visit. http://www.kullfuneral.com
A living tribute »