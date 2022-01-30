Franklin J. “Frank” Leonard, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Wednesday, March 9, 1938, in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late James Leonard and Rosetta (Kiester) Keller. He was married to B. Jean (Adams) Leonard on May 9, 1964.
Frank was a graduate of Hershey High School. He worked as a Machinist for AMP, Inc. for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. Frank was a great bowler and enjoyed spending time at his beach house in Lewes, Delaware.
In addition to his wife of over 57 years, he is survived by two children: Shawn J. Leonard, of Elizabethtown and Lynn E. Shearer, married to Barry, of Manheim. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Evan Leonard, Breann, Brandon, Brent, and Brooklyn Shearer, Jesse, Frankie, and Amanda Leonard; nine great grandchildren; three brothers: Edward Leonard, married to Judy, of Harrisburg, Melvin Leonard, of Florida, Wayne Leonard, married to Joanna, of Harrisburg; a stepbrother, Richard Keller, of Harrisburg, as well as Frank’s extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John I. Leonard and two brothers, Larry and Gary Leonard.
Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
