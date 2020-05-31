One of the best human beings ever, Franklin Hulse, Sr., 84, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a brief illness with Covid-19.
Born in Philadelphia to the late George and Katherine Hulse, he was raised by foster parents, the late John and Dorothy Richards in Glenside, PA, and attended schools in the Abington School District. After his foster mother died, when Frank was 16, he lived with friends until he was accepted to Stevens Trade School in 1954, which brought him to Lancaster.
On Halloween Night 1955 in downtown Lancaster, Frank met his soulmate and love of his life, Shirley Martin, and a chance meeting a few weeks later on Cabbage Hill, where Shirley was born and raised, turned into a 65-year bond. The couple would have celebrated 63 years of marriage Nov. 17.
While at Stevens, he was a member of the school's track teams and was proud of his 4:41 mile, his personal best. He graduated in 1957 with a carpentry specialty, married Shirley and joined the U.S. Air Force based in Savannah, GA. Frank worked at Hamilton Watch and G.G. Schmitt Marine Hardware before opening Frank's Chrome Shop in 1969 in the backyard of his Lafayette Street home. He was a favorite of many car enthusiasts as their choice of metal polisher in the area. He closed Hulse's Metal Finishing in 2004 and spent a few years jockeying cars at Manheim Auto Auction.
Frank loved a good one-liner and couldn't get enough of his favorite TV shows, "Two & Half Men," "Big Bang Theory" and "The Golden Girls," among many, many, many others. He was loyal to his Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He and MSNBC spent many hours together lamenting today's occupant of the White House and looked forward to voting Blue in November.
His upbeat personality and quick-witted quips made Frank well-loved among his family, friends and anyone who met him. Frank was one-of-a-kind and never wanted for anything, but always did everything he could for others. His family was his greatest accomplishment. Friends and family would agree, we were all lucky to have known him and will miss him terribly.
Along with Shirley, surviving are sons, Franklin Hulse, Jr. and Sauni, of Lebanon; Craig Hulse, Sr. and Kari, of Ephrata; and Marty Hulse of Lancaster with whom he and Shirley lived; grandchildren: Jessica and Robert Kautz, of Lititz; Brianne and Jason Fritz, of Denver; Craig Hulse, Jr. and Erin, of Stafford, VA; and Taylyn Hulse of San Francisco; great-grandchildren: Ashlynn and Allison Kautz, Landon and Brendan Hulse, Shelvia and Sharlotte Esbenshade, and Slade Fritz. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Roxane R. Hulse and brothers: George, Colin and Ronald Hulse.
He was a lifetime member of Amvets Post No. 19 and a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Immediate family will gather for a private burial service and a memorial celebration will be planned later. A scholarship at Stevens College of Technology will be established in his name by his family.
