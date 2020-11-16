Franklin H. Kreider, 90, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Friday evening, November 13, 2020 with family by his side.
Born in East Petersburg, PA, on February 12, 1930, he was the son of the late Elmer K. and Mary A. (Herr) Kreider. He married B. Winona Stauffer on August 13, 1955. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before she passed away on February 1, 2019. He was a member of Muddy Creek Mennonite Church (Hope Fellowship).
Frank served 2 years of 1W service at Norristown State Hospital, Norristown, PA. He enjoyed the one semester that he attended at EMC, Harrisonburg, VA.
His love of music and enthusiasm for singing led to many hours of singing together with his family around the kitchen table. Throughout his life, he enjoyed being able to sing with various choruses and quartets. He passed on his musical knowledge by teaching music classes at Pleasant Valley Mennonite School, Ephrata, PA.
He started Franklin H. Kreider Coal, Fuel and Fertilizer, Lancaster, PA and later Kreider Foods, Lancaster, PA. With his creative mind and inventive talent, he was often found in his shop building the equipment he needed to keep his businesses running efficiently.
Frank is survived by 5 children: Amy L. married to Glenn Martin of Manheim; Dale F. married to Melissa (Shirk) Kreider of Lancaster; Martha J. married to Richard Hoover, Narvon; Barbara E. married to Kenneth Sheaffer of Lancaster; and Leon S. married to Karen (Weaver) Kreider of Denver; 19 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 brothers: John H. (Lois) Kreider, Harrisonburg, VA and Clyde H. (Merie) Kreider, Lancaster, PA.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dwight Eugene Kreider; a great grandson, Carter Logan Martin; 5 brothers: Mervin H.; Lloyd H.; Elmer H.; Norman H; Harold H., and 3 sisters: Elva M. Breneman; Esther M. Siegrist and Edith A. Denlinger.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 10:00 A.M. at the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, 988 Beam Road, Denver, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Kindly omit flowers. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
A living tribute »