Franklin G. Brooks
Franklin G. Brooks, 87, of Willow Drive, Port Deposit, MD died suddenly at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD following a short illness. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Mae Trimble Brooks. Born in Darlington, MD he was the son of the late Charles Griever and Belle Mae Ingram Brooks.
Franklin had been employed as a union carpenter with Local 191 York, PA.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served with the 101st Airborne in Germany during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Pilottown Rod and Gun Club in Conowingo, MD and a 50+ year member of Post 194 American Legion in Rising Sun, MD.
Frank enjoyed hunting fishing and going camping.
Surviving him are 6 children, Frankie Brooks, Katrina Mackin, Steven Brooks, Mark Brooks, Brian Brooks, Missy Brooks; 4 step children, Kathy Hickman, Cindy Sheets, John Hickman, Douglas Hickman; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Della, Ellen, Helen, Ruth, and Anna.
He was preceded in death by two children, Clarissa Stroupe, Teresa Lynn Brooks; and two step children, Paul Hickman, Steven Hickman.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in Penn Hill Friends Burying Ground. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
