Franklin D. "Frank" Phillips, 83, of New Providence, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Burris and Esther (Stuart) Phillips. He was the loving husband of Norma (Kreider) Phillips for 58 years.
Frank graduated from Solanco High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Chrysler Corp. in Newark, Delaware after 35 years of employment. Frank enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved spending time with family.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by 3 children: Jeffrey Phillips (Toni), Nicole Martone (John), and Shannon Andriese (Brian). Also surviving are 3 grandchildren: Cortni, Trevor, and Selah; a great grandchild, Haili; a brother, Elmer Phillips and a sister, Barbara Fisher. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers.
A Memorial Service will take place at Smithville Church of God, 595 Pennsy Road, New Providence, PA on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. Instead of flowers, consider a contribution in Frank's memory to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 355 Buck Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566. To offer a note of condolence please visit:
A living tribute »