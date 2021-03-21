On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Franklin Ben Shaak, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 72.
Frank was born in Elizabethtown, PA on February 17, 1949 to Franklin "Bud" and Alma (Rhodes) Shaak. He spent almost five years in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Hugh Purvis and the USS Talbot, before being honorably discharged in 1972. On June 17, 1972, he married Mary Emma McMinn. They raised two children together, Teresa and Todd. Frank spent his career working for National Standard, which became Mount Joy Wire, for over 40 years.
Frank loved people, and often knew someone nearly everywhere he went. He was an avid reader and enjoyed knowing a little bit about as many topics as possible. He loved to make jokes and to tell stories, which were most often about his children and grandchildren. As often as possible, he was the biggest fan in the stands at their sports events. Frank enjoyed camping with his family and also participated in local league bowling for many years.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Bud, and his mother, Alma. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Teresa DeVoe and Todd (Karen) Shaak; his grandchildren, Casey Marshall and Braeden, Patrick and Mackenzie Shaak as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per Frank's wishes, services will be private. He wanted his friends and family to remember him by reminiscing about the fun times he shared with them. He will be cremated and private interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, with full military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com