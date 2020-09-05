On Friday, August 28, 2020, Frank Wright, Sr. entered into eternal rest. He was the devoted husband of Marcia Wright and loving father of Frank Wright, Jr. (Tania Deneen)-Lanham, MD, Vickey A. Wright-Smith (Alvon Smith)-Washington, DC, Sabrina Wright, Annie Louise Wright and Derrick K. Wright, Sr. He is also survived by his only brother, John Allen Wright (Letha Wright), ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9 am until time of service, 11 am at Ray's Temple COGIG, 49 S. Ann Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The funeral service is private. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 1918 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Professional Services entrusted to Emmett Golden Hunt Memorial Chapel.
