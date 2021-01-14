Frank Wallace Gordon

Frank Wallace (Wally) Gordon, 85, of Willow Street, PA., passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021. Born in Albany, NY, he and his wife Barbara have been Pennsylvanians since their marriage in 1958, having lived in Jenkintown, Willow Grove, Hatboro, Beaver, Abington and the Lancaster area. Since 2006, he had resided in the Willow Valley Communities, in Willow Street, PA.
Mr. Gordon retired as publisher of the daily/Sunday Beaver County Times and the Allegheny Times in Western Pennsylvania on July 6, 2001, after 17 years in that role and career in newspaper and magazine publishing spanning most of his student and adult life. His only career departure from the newspaper and magazine-publishing industries was in 1973 for two years as a Congressional aid for the late-Congressman Larry Coughlin.
Mr. Gordon graduated from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. He was also a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity.
Gordon's community activities included steering committees for special fund-raising campaigns, including those of Penn State Beaver, the Salvation Army and the Beaver County YMCA. Gordon was awarded the 1988 G. Richard Dew Award for Journalistic Achievement, described by the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association as its most "most prestigious" journalism award. The award cited Gordon for a series of articles he wrote for his newspaper during the 1987 United Way campaign as well as his own activity with the United Way.
An active Rotarian during most years of his career, Mr. Gordon was president of the Rotary Clubs in both Jenkintown and later Beaver. He was editor of the "District 745 Rotarian" magazine circulated in its eastern Philadelphia area. Both he and his wife were awarded membership in Rotary's Paul Harris Fellows.
Having enjoyed choral singing in church and high school groups, Gordon also sang in the Penn Glee Club and was a member of its Scales Society. Following graduation he sang in Philadelphia's University Men's Glee Club, several church choirs and most recently in Willow Valley's Cultural Center Chorale, for which he also scripted performances.
Mr. Gordon is survived by: his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara of Willow Street PA; three sons, Jeff Gordon (Dawn) of Mills River, NC, Brian Gordon (Wendy) of Franklin, MA and Andy Gordon (Debbie) of Downingtown, PA; eight grandchildren, Andrew Gordon (Jamie) of Charleston, SC, Elise Gordon of Chalreston, SC, Peter Gordon (Lindsey) of Everett, MA, Maddie Gordon of Franklin, MA, Eleanor Gordon of Seattle, WA, George Gordon of Downingtown, PA, Henry Gordon of Downingtown, PA, and Rosalie Gordon of Downingtown, PA. Mr. Gordon is also survived by his sister, Nancy Runk of Willow Street PA, and was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Adams.
The family would like to acknowledge the love and care the staff at Willow Valley gave to their father. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Willow Valley Team Member Appreciation Fund. Checks may be made payable to Willow Valley Resident Council (memo: TM Appreciation Fund) and sent directly to Fulton Bank, 2430 Willow Street Pike Lancaster, PA 17602 Attn: Branch Manager. Alternatively, memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association. A diabetic for 70 years, Mr. Gordon is thankful for the advances in treatment that allowed him to live a long, healthy and fulfilling life.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097