Frank W. Huff, Sr., 83, of Manheim, entered into Heaven, with the angels singing over him, to meet Jesus, on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. Frank was born in Equinunk, PA and was the son of the late William and Isabella C. (Rose) Huff.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Y. (Dawber) Huff.
Frank was employed in trucking, as well as owning F&S Brokers for many years. He also owned Frank Huff Plumbing & Heating.
He was a hard worker and taught what hard work meant, to his five children.
He was a member of New Life Church in Manheim and more recently New Life Assembly of God.
Frank loved Mack trucks, puzzle books, putting jigsaw puzzles together, playing solitaire, old Western movies, and later in life, verbally reading the Bible daily to his loving wife.
He was a great storyteller, a wonderful provider and just an all-around, old-school guy, who will surely be missed.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are five children, Frank W. Huff, Jr., companion of Kim Grahm, of Elizabethtown, Douglas S. Huff, husband of Karen, of Manheim, Jane "Nina" Kreider, wife of Daniel, Strasburg, Jean Baker, wife of Andrew, of Manheim, Charmaine Lentz, wife of Ronald, of Lebanon, twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Walker, wife of Phil, of Phoenix, AZ, and Annabelle Dawber, of Manheim. He was preceded in death by a sister Patsy Huff.
Funeral Services will be private and will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike. Granddaughter and funeral director, Tabitha Lindsay is assisting with the funeral arrangements. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
