Frank W. Fritz, 97, of Quarryville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Born in Aston Mills, PA, he was the son of the late Alice Burns and Walter L. Fritz.
Frank proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked for Sun Oil Company for over 34 years in the automotive lab research and development. He retired in 1984. Frank was the House Committee Chairman of the Brinton 1704 House. He enjoyed travel, driving, and country music. Everyone who met Frank loved him. He had a winning smile and a marvelous sense of humor.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marie B. Fritz. In addition, he is survived by his son, F. Carl Fritz (Joanne); grandsons, Eric C. Fritz and Kurt J. Fritz; his companion of several years, Ava Blackburn, and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bart Township Fire Company Station 51, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to The Brinton Association of America, Inc. www.BrintonFamily.org
