Frank W. Bering, Jr., 80, of Richland, PA, passed away on Thursday December 9, 2021 in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Magdalena S. Sensenig Bering with whom he was married for 49 years. He was born in Lebanon on November 6, 1941, son of the late Francis William and Margaret Genevieve Woods Bering. Frank was employed as a food inspector for 33 years and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He attended the Mt. Aetna Bible Church and was a member of Mt. Lebanon Lodge #226 F & AM of Lebanon. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Travis N. Bering and wife Dorie of Reading, PA; grandchildren, Sage, Ethan, Madison, Parker and Olivia; brother, John Bering and wife Linda of Myerstown.
Viewing will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon. Funeral service will be held for the immediate family only. Interment will be made in Meckville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. www.rohlandfh.com