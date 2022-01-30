Frank Vincent “Vince” Felizzi, 65, of Lancaster, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was a son of Joyce M. (Gigl) Felizzi and the late Frank Felizzi. Vince was the loving husband of Lynn S. (Thompson) Felizzi with whom he recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Vince was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School class of 1974 and continued his education at Thaddeus Stevens Trade School in the early 1980s. After school, Vince was employed by the former Kerr Glass Company until 1986 when he then left to obtain a job at the former R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. until he retired.
During his formative years, Vince was very active in Boy scouts obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout while in high school. Vince also was active in his family’s church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church as an altar boy. In high school, Vince was also very active in sports playing on the football team.
Vince was a family man who had a deep love for his wife and children. Also, he could often be found finding some way to serve his family, friends, neighbors, or complete strangers.
Vince loved camping and looked to camp or be in nature throughout various seasons of the year. Vince was also very competent in auto repair which he often did for family or friends. He also loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
In the late 80s/early 90s Vince was involved in mentorship to inner city families through Sting Out Drugs. In an effort to provide constructive alternatives to the challenges these families faced daily living in poorer, crime ridden neighborhoods- Vince developed and administrated a camping program which provided opportunities to expose the children and families involved to nature and camping which they may not have had otherwise.
In his 40s by the grace of God, Vince came to realize he was a sinner in need of a Savior and surrendered his life to Jesus Christ. Vince was actively involved at his church, Crossway Church of Lancaster where he served on the camping ministry team, the mowing team, and any other way he was able. Vince was a loyal friend, husband, father, and grandfather.
Vince is survived by his Mother: Joyce M. (Gigl) Felizzi of Lancaster; 4 children: Lori Felizzi, of Strasburg; Sheri DuMond (Greg), of Columbia; Anthony Felizzi, of Marienville, PA; and Angela Felizzi of Lancaster, PA; 3 grandchildren: Dhariyon Harvin of Columbia, PA, Shaun DuMond of Columbia, PA; and Alexandria Felizzi, of New Holland, PA; Siblings: Mark (Susan) Felizzi, of Wernersville, PA; Keith (Tracy) Felizzi of Lancaster; Karen (Paul) Forney, of Leola; and Alan Felizzi of Columbia, S.C.; An Uncle Ronald Gigl (Jan) of Lititz; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews and his fur baby “Pepper”. In addition to his father, Vince was preceded in death by: 2 of his grandchildren; Paternal grandparents Joseph Felizzi (Felix) & Mabel McSherry; Maternal grandparents: William Gigl & Grace MacDougal; and 3 of his aunts: Jeanette, Fran, & Christine.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3rd at Crossway Church of Lancaster, 330 Barbara St., Millersville, PA 17551. The family requests that those who plan to attend dress casually. Masks are requested, but not required.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vince’s Medical/Funeral fund:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-and-personal-expenses-for-vince-lynn?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1G19AaQsLit2CR0rZQuDgwftJI_XiZySuItKR6FVobNqtFPWP4_ov00zQ
Online guestbook at: